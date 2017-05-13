Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam trailer: Naga Chaitanya, Rakul Preet’s chemistry is the high point. Watch video

Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam trailer is out Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam trailer is out

The trailer of Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam has landed on the internet. The 2-minute promo video promises a complete family drama, with dollops of enmity, festivity, relationship values, action and lots of love. The chemistry between Chaitanya and leading lady Rakul Preet is unmissable. The love story is at the heart of the film. However, what’s fun in a romantic story, if the love of the leading actors is not put to a test.

Judging by the trailer, the fathers of Chaitanya and Rakul in the film share a bitter past, which threatens to separate them from each other forever. Director Kalyan Krishna seems to have taken a tried-and-tested premise to ensure a box office success for Chaitanya after the actor’s last year film Premam, the Telugu remake of the Malayalam blockbuster of the same name, did not live up to the expectations. However, Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam gives good vibes of a family entertainer, which has always been the favourite of Telugu film audience.

The film is bankrolled by Chaitanya’s star father Nagarjuna Akkineni under his home production banner Annapurna Studios. In a first, Nagarjuna is very much involved in the project, at different stages of production to its promotion, the veteran actor is leaving no stone unturned to deliver a successful movie.

Nagarjuna even had a lot of creative difference with director Kalyan, which eventually delayed the release of the film. Nagarjuna was not happy with the final cut of the film and so he reportedly asked the director to re-work on a few scenes pushing the release date further. The film will hit the screens worldwide on May 26.

Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam has a huge star cast, including Chaitanya, Rakul, Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore among others who play pivotal roles.

