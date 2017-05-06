Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam title song: Naga Chaitanya film’s first single is all about celebration, watch video

Naga Chaitanya’s Randoi Veduka Chuddam title song is out Naga Chaitanya’s Randoi Veduka Chuddam title song is out

The first single of Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam was released on Saturday. The title song of the film is composed by music director Devi Sri Prasad and lyrics penned down by Ramajogayya Shastry. It is a festival song and has groovy tunes.

Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam is Chaitanya’s 13th film and his first after his engagement with longtime sweetheart Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna and is bankrolled by the actor’s star father Nagarjuna Akkineni under his home production banner Annapurna Studios. The film was expected to hit the screens in the second week of May. However, the release has been postponed due to post-production reasons.

According to reports, Nagarjuna is having creative differences with director Kalyan on the project. The producer was not happy with the final cut of the film and has reportedly asked the director to re-work on a few scenes, delaying the release. The film was expected to open worldwide on May 12. Now the reports suggest, either the film will release on May 19 or in early June. The filmmakers are expected to announce the film’s release date along with the title song teaser, which will be unveiled on Sunday.

#RaRandoiVedukaChuddam TITLE SONG on air now/30 Second glimpse tomorrow 4.30 pm and a 90 second look very very soon/ http://t.co/G9DQ1FtgEh — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) May 6, 2017

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna has taken a special interest in Chaitanya’s film and is involved in every aspect of making of this upcoming family drama. He is also actively promoting the film on social media. Rarandoi Veduka Chuddam has a huge star cast, while Rakul Preet Singh plays the female lead, Jagapathi Babu, Sampath Raj, Vennela Kishore among others play pivotal roles.

After completing this film, Chaitanya will start shooting for his next film, which will be directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The buzz is that Premam fame Anupama Parameswaran has been roped in to play the female lead in the project . However, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

