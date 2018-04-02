Before Rangasthlam, Ram Charan did not do any films with good characterization: Sukumar

For the first time in a career of 11 years, Ram Charan has played an arguably realistic character called Chitti Babu. For the first time in a career of 11 years, Ram Charan has played an arguably realistic character called Chitti Babu.

Director Sukumar has cast Tollywood star Ram Charan in an interesting role in his recent outing Rangasthlam (Stage). For the first time in a career of 11 years, Ram Charan has played an arguably realistic character called Chitti Babu. His character, who is also hard of hearing, can also be described as the first onscreen experiment the actor has been part of.

When asked how did he choose Ram Charan to play Chitti Babu, Sukumar said, “Charan has not done any films with good characterization. So I thought if he gets a film with good characterization, he will do wonders. That’s was my main USP.”

“I thought when Charan is shown wearing lungi in posters and trailer, it will get audience’s attention because they haven’t seen him like that before,” he added.

Sukumar said had Charan said no to Rangasthlam he would have written another film for him. But, he stressed that he’d have definitely done a film with him.

Sukumar also praised Ram Charan for agreeing to play a character with partial deafness, thus comprising a lot on his star image. “I myself was not sure when I asked Charan to wear a hearing aid on the sets. But, Charan kept his trust in me and he wore the hearing aid without asking me a second time,” he said.

The director thanked Ram Charan for doing everything he asked for that allowed him to build the character and make the film like the way he wanted. “First of all, accepting a character like this in itself is very brutal. If you had said no, I would have gone to a different character. But, you believed in this film. You got so involved with the character that you preferred wearing lungi for all scenes over a pair of trousers,” Sukumar thanked Charan for appearing in a deglamorizing role. “This film got made only because of you. The entire success belongs to you.”

The drama set in the 1980s in a fictional village on the banks of river Godavari follows the protagonist’s quest for revenge. Rangasthlam clicked with the audience and has earned a gross of Rs 100 crore within three days of its release.

