Rangasthalam tralier: There is a lot to cheer for Ram Charan’s fans

Rangasthalam trailer: Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam stars Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi Pinsetty and Prakash Raja among others. The film is expected to hit the screens on March 30.

Written by Ashameera Aiyappan | Chennai | Published: March 18, 2018 10:28 pm
ram charan in rangasthalam Rangasthalam will hit screens on March 30.
Rebellion, romance, relationships — Rangasthalam seems to be the land of it all. The trailer of Ram Charan’s much awaited biggie Rangasthalam was unveiled on Sunday and it has quite a lot to offer. Set in the fictional village of Rangasthalam, the story seems to follow the life of Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) who is hard of hearing and Kumar Babu (Aadhi). Rangasthalam is a village that seems to be dependent on agriculture and the loans that ‘the society’ gives. From the trailer, it looks like Rangasthalam will document the story of water-starved farmers and the woes our farmers face.

The trailer is well-cut and definitely gives a lot of whistle worthy moments for Ram Charan fans. In the first few seconds, we hear Ram Charan say, “In every other village, the farmer looks at the sky when he wants water to flow from his tap. But in Rangasthalam, people look at me.” In another mass moment, he follows this line with ‘My engine doesn’t know caste or creed, it waters all fields.” One can practically hear the claps already. We get a few shots of Aadhi who looks like the surprise element in the film. We also get to see Samantha as the village beauty Rama Lakshmi. While the trailer makes her role look like just another commercial heroine, here is to hoping we get to see Samantha in a well-etched role in the film.

samantha ruth prabhu shares screen space with ram charan teja in rangasthalam Samantha Ruth Prahu in a still from Rangasthalam’s trailer.

Rangasthalam looks like it has all the makings of a commercial pot-boiler. If the drama is effective as well, Ram Charan might have a winner in his hands. Directed by Sukumar, Rangasthalam is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad whose numbers are breaking the internet already. The film will hit theatres on March 30.

