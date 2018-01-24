Rangasthalam teaser: Ram Charan’s sound engineer avatar is quite intriguing

A bearded, rugged, lungi- wearing Chitti Babu (Ram Charan) is Rangasthalam’s engineer. With a temper always close to boil, Chitti Babu ‘sees’ sounds. And thus, in an ironic christening, he is called the sound engineer. Rangasthalam’s one-minute teaser shows a lot of promise and has much to excite the watcher. From Ram Charan’s nonchalantly aggressive demeanour to the rich colour shades, the teaser gives an intriguing peek into a place which calls a hearing-impaired engineer, ‘sound engineer’.
Ram Charan, who was last seen in the sleek thriller Dhruva, has undergone a drastic makeover to play Chitti Babu in Rangasthalam. While Rangasthalam has been touted to be a revenge drama, the film looks like it will have a good mix of comedy. The actor is in fine company with Samantha Akkineni playing the female lead. The actress’ deglam look created much waves when it was unveiled. This is also the first time the actress is being paired against Ram Charan. Pooja Hegde is also expected to make a special cameo in the film. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad.
The filmmakers have confirmed it will hit screens on March 30 next year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been majorly shot across Godavari belt. The film is, reportedly, set in the 1980’s.
After finishing Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s next. Ram Charan is also producing Chiranjeevi’s next Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy that has a huge star cast comprising Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi among others.
