Rangasthalam star Ram Charan gets a ‘timeless’ birthday gift from Chiranjeevi

Chiranjeevi’s gives a special gift to son Ram Charan on his birthday Chiranjeevi’s gives a special gift to son Ram Charan on his birthday

Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja, who will turn a year older on Tuesday, received a memorable gift from his superstar father Chiranjeevi. Charan took to Facebook to share his excitement after receiving a custom-made watch from his father in advance for his birthday. “Thank you dad & mom for a timeless gift in advance..#megastarchiranjeevi,” he wrote while sharing the pictures of receiving the gift from his parents.

Chiranjeevi, recently speaking at a film event, had said he was jealous of his son Charan for working in a film like Rangasthalam, which is helmed by Sukumar. Chiranjeevi, who has already watched the film, assured the fans that Rangasthalam will impress them and become a ‘super-duper hit.’ “What Khaidi did for my career, Rangasthalam will do for Ram Charan’s. It will take his status as a star and an actor a notch up,” Chiranjeevi said. “As a father, I’m proud of Ram Charan,” he added.

Charan is also the producer of Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mega-budget period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Charan made his debut as a producer with last year’s Khaidi No 150, which was also Chiranjeevi’s comeback film after a gap of 10 years.

Rangasthalam, meanwhile, was cleared by the censor board with a U/A certificate on Tuesday, paving the way for its theatrical release on March 30 as announced earlier.

Charan has shared screen space with Samantha Akkineni, who plays the female lead in the film set in a rural backdrop. Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu and others have played the supporting cast.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd