Rangasthalam: Five reasons to watch Ram Charan-Samantha Akkineni film

One of Tollywood’s most-awaited films, Rangasthalam is all set to hit the screens this Friday. And its timing couldn’t be better. Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni in the lead roles, has no major rivals at the South Indian box office to worry about. It is the solo Telugu film to come out this week, and it is getting a wide release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Due to the ongoing Kollywood strike, the film has been allotted more than 100 screens in Tamil Nadu too. This the biggest release for a Ram Charan film in the neighboring state by any standards.

Here are five reasons why you should watch Rangasthalam:

1) First and a major reason to watch Rangasthalam is its lead actor Ram Charan. He has put aside his stylish on-screen image and has deglamorized himself for his character Chitti Babu, a villager living across the Godavari belt. Not just physical makeover, going by the trailer, Ram has also put in efforts to get the Godavari dialect right.

2) The characterization of Rangasthalam’s protagonist is unique. Seldom do we see massy films having a differently abled hero. In the upcoming rural drama, Ram Charan’s Chitti Babu is partially deaf and this part of his character seems to pave way for a lot of laughs, emotion and drama.

3) Rangasthalam is billed as a revenge drama that unfolds in the backdrop of local politics. Director Sukumar has even said the film will make the people who grew up in the 80s nostalgic. In fact, the film was first titled Rangasthalam 1985. However, 1985 was later dropped from the title.

4) One of the highlights of Rangasthalam is said to be its visual presentation. The filmmakers are very confident of having made a good-looking movie, with the help of all the splendid beauty a rural area has to offer them. In fact, Megastar Chiranjeevi said a village atmosphere was recreated at a studio in Hyderabad. He said the audience won’t be able to tell the set piece from the real location.

5) Rangasthalam also has a solid star cast. Ram Charan and Samantha share the screen space for the first time. The film also stars Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Jagapati Babu and others.

