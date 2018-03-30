Rangasthalam movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, fan reaction and more

This week’s big Telugu release is Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. Billed as a revenge drama, Rangasthalam features Ram Charan as Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired engineer. The actor is in fine company with Samantha Akkineni playing village belle Rama Lakshmi. Directed by Sukumar, the film, set in the 1980s, also stars Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapati Babu.
Chiranjeevi, who had watched the unedited version of his son Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, had earlier expressed his happiness about the way the film has come out. He saw the film along with Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli among others, who also were reportedly impressed with the visual presentation of the film.
Read all the updates about Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam:
Pravallika Anjuri: "#Rangasthalam has come out as this successful-crowd pulling-commercial entertainer after a longtime in TFI,besides offering newness in every bit of it. Clearly a wholesome experience which is to be felt. Rush to theatres next to you. #RamCharan chittibabu tho premalo padandi"
Vamsi Kaka: "#Rangasthalam is the first Blockbuster for this Summer. Ram Charan delivered OUTSTANDING performance as Chittibabu along with Samantha’s SPLENDID role as Rama Lakshmi."
Haricharan Pudipeddi: "Loved #Rangasthalam. Finally, we have a film that does full justice to the title. A gutsy attempt from Sukumar to take the rural backdrop to narrate a story of politics and deceit, without taking away the essence of the milieu. #RamCharan is terrific in #Rangasthalam, but boy he's something else in the last 20 mins. Such intense performance. We haven't seen anything as affecting as that from a mainstream Telugu hero in a long time."