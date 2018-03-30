Rangasthalam movie release LIVE UPDATES: Reviews, fan reaction and more

Rangasthalam stars Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. Rangasthalam stars Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni.

This week’s big Telugu release is Rangasthalam, starring Ram Charan and Samantha Akkineni. Billed as a revenge drama, Rangasthalam features Ram Charan as Chitti Babu, a hearing-impaired engineer. The actor is in fine company with Samantha Akkineni playing village belle Rama Lakshmi. Directed by Sukumar, the film, set in the 1980s, also stars Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapati Babu.

Chiranjeevi, who had watched the unedited version of his son Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam, had earlier expressed his happiness about the way the film has come out. He saw the film along with Baahubali filmmaker SS Rajamouli among others, who also were reportedly impressed with the visual presentation of the film.

Read all the updates about Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam:

