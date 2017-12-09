Rangasthalam: First look of Ram Charan as Chitti Babu is out, film gets release date

Ram Charan plays Chitti Babu in Rangasthalam. Ram Charan plays Chitti Babu in Rangasthalam.

The first look poster of Tollywood star Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam was unveiled on Saturday. After playing a dashing cop in the sleek crime thriller Dhruva, the actor will be seen portraying the role of a villager in Rangasthalam, which is billed as a revenge drama. His character is called Chitti Babu in the film, which is directed by Sukumar.

The first look poster shows Chitti Babu dancing ecstatically for some reason. Our best guess is he found the love of his life or even better his girlfriend accepted his proposal. Given the expertise of Sukumar in making films from the romance genre, we can expect to see charming and beautiful romantic sequences.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the female lead, while Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham, will be seen in a special song in the Ram Charan-starrer.

The shooting of the film, which is set in 1985, is going on in full swing and the shooting will be wrapped by end of January. The filmmakers have confirmed it will open in theatres on March 30 next year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been majorly shot across Godavari belt.

Recently, Ram Charan’s star father Chiranjeevi saw the raw version of the film along with ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli among others and was happy about the way the film has come out. Everyone that had the opportunity to see the film were reportedly impressed with the visual presentation.

After finishing Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s next. He is also co-producing an untitled flick for his home production banner Konidela Production Company.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd