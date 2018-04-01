Rangasthalam box office report: This Sukumar film gives Ram Charan his career-best opening

Rangasthalam box office report: The Ram Charan film has collected a gross of Rs 28.8 crore. Rangasthalam box office report: The Ram Charan film has collected a gross of Rs 28.8 crore.

Ram Charan has reasons to be happy. The Tollywood star’s latest venture Rangsathalam has enamoured the audiences and critics as well, opening to impressive box office numbers across the world. According to media reports, the film has fetched Ram Charan some of his career-best openings, minting an estimated gross of Rs 46 crore across the world on Day 1. The film’s performance at the box office has made it the seventh highest Tollywood opener of all time.

Rangasthalam has collected a gross of Rs 28.8 crore from the Telugu-speaking states alone, with reported gross earnings of Rs 3.6 crore from Karnataka and Rs 60 lakh from Tamil Nadu. The film has taken a massive opening in Chennai where it earned Rs 25 lakh, the highest ever opening in the city for a Telugu film.

Rangasthalam has also had a flying start at the US box office earning 707,000 million dollars in premieres, 587,000 million dollars on Day 1. The numbers have fetched a spot already for Rangasthalam in the all-time highest Tollywood grossers in the United States. The film has also taken the Australia box office by storm, receiving an opening that is only seconded to the cash-counter mammoth Bahubaali 2: The Conclusion. With positive reviews pouring in for the films, the numbers are expected to get better over the weekend.

Starring Ram Charan, Samantha Akkineni, Aadhi, Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, among others, Rangasthalam is helmed by director Sukumaran. Known for his powerful stories, the period drama set in the fictional city of Rangasthalam has been lauded for its rooted treatment and stellar performances. The film has music by Devi Sri Prasad and has been bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.

