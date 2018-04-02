Rangasthalam box office: Ram Charan film earns Rs 88 crore in 3 days

Rangasthalam box office collection: Rangasthalam has raked in a whopping Rs 88 crore from worldwide ticket sales in its opening weekend. Rangasthalam box office collection: Rangasthalam has raked in a whopping Rs 88 crore from worldwide ticket sales in its opening weekend.

Tollywood actor Ram Charan’s latest film Rangasthalam is going strong at the box office, besides garnering good reviews from the media, fans and members of the Telugu film fraternity. According to the collection numbers provided by the filmmakers, Rangasthalam has raked in a whopping Rs 88 crore from worldwide ticket sales in its opening weekend.

Of its Rs 88 crore worldwide collection, the distributors’ share has been pegged at Rs 55 crore, said sources.

In the first three days, Rangasthalam has collected a combined total of Rs 37.40 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Karnataka, the film has earned Rs 4.8 crore and Rs 1.3 crore from rest of the country. It is also doing good business at the US box office, where it has made more than Rs 9 crore in its debut weekend. And it has earned Rs 2.7 crore from other parts of the world.

Rangasthalam, which is written and directed by Sukumar, is one of the best films in Ram Charan’s career. The film, set in a rural backdrop during the 1980s, has shown the actor in a different avatar, giving him a lot of space to showcase his acting chops.

Charan as Chitti Babu was a show-stealer in the revenge drama, where he plays a man with partial deafness. His rustic look and performance in the film have won him unanimous appreciation from critics. Not just Charan’s performance, Sukumar’s writing, Devi Sri Prasad’s music, Rathnavelu’s cinematography and other things have made this rural drama click with the audience.

Rangasthalam supporting cast including Samantha Akkineni, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj, Jagapati Babu and others have also contributed a lot to the film’s success.

