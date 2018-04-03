Rangasthalam box office: Ram Charan film mints Rs 102 crore in 4 days

Rangasthalam is going strong in the international markets, especially in the United States, where it premiered on Thursday. Rangasthalam is going strong in the international markets, especially in the United States, where it premiered on Thursday.

Tollywood star Ram Charan’s new film Rangasthalam has earned more than Rs 100 crore worldwide within four days of its release. The film debuted at the box office last Friday by collecting a gross of Rs 46 crore from domestic and international markets. And it kept the cash registers ringing through its opening weekend.

As of Sunday, the total three-day collection of the film was pegged at Rs 88 crore. Going by the box office numbers provided by the filmmakers, the film has made Rs 14 crore worldwide on Monday taking its four-day business to Rs 102 crore. Of which the distributors’ share is said to be Rs 63 crore.

Rangasthalam is going strong in the international markets, especially in the United States, where it premiered on Thursday. By Sunday, the Ram Charan starrer had grossed the $2 million mark at the US box office. “It’s #Rangasthalam wave in USA… The Telugu film made a royal entry into the $ 2 million Club on Sun and is in no mood to slow down… While the final numbers will be updated later, what’s noteworthy is that it reached the magical figure in its opening weekend itself!(sic),” tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

It’s #Rangasthalam wave in USA… The Telugu film made a royal entry into the $ 2 million Club on Sun and is in no mood to slow down… While the final numbers will be updated later, what’s noteworthy is that it reached the magical figure in its opening weekend itself! @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

“This is HUGE… This is an EYE-OPENER… Telugu film #Rangasthalam is the SECOND BIGGEST *opening weekend grosser* [2018] in AUSTRALIA… Collects A$ 289,768 [₹ 1.45 cr] in its opening weekend… Top 5 list follows… @Rentrak (sic),” he added.

This is HUGE… This is an EYE-OPENER… Telugu film #Rangasthalam is the SECOND BIGGEST *opening weekend grosser* [2018] in AUSTRALIA… Collects A$ 289,768 [₹ 1.45 cr] in its opening weekend… Top 5 list follows… @Rentrak — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 2, 2018

The producers of Rangasthalam held a special event for the media on Monday in Hyderabad, in order to thank everyone for the support. They also said soon they will be holding a grand event to celebrate the success of the film.

Rangasthalam is written and directed by Sukumar and has Samantha Akkineni, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Prakash Raj and Jagapati Babu among others playing important roles.

