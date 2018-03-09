Rangamma Mangamma rests on Samantha Akkineni’s cuteness

Samantha Akkineni will be seen as a village girl in Rangasthalam. Samantha Akkineni will be seen as a village girl in Rangasthalam.

On the occasion of International’s Women’s Day, the makers of upcoming film Rangasthalam released a new song. The song titled Rangamma Mangamma is the third single track from the Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Ram Charan starrer. While the Yentha Sakkagunnaave song had Ram Charan’s Chitti Babu swooning over village beauty Rama Lakshmi (Samantha), Rangamma Mangamma sounds like the hero’s payback for all the difficulties he had to go through to draw the heroine’s attention to him.

In Rangamma Mangamma, Rama Lakshmi rues how the good-looking Chitti Babu is not paying attention to her. The fun folk number is written by Chandrabose and sung by MM Manasi to the tunes composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Samantha, who’s made a career playing the dream girl of urban dwellers, will be seen as a village girl in Rangasthalam. Billed as a revenge drama, the film is set in 1985. Director Sukumar is expected to show both Samantha and Ram Charan in a different avatar.

Samantha is also playing a village belle in an upcoming Tamil film, which is directed by Ponram. For the first time, she will be sharing screen space with Sivakarthikeyan.

Rangasthalam also stars Jagapathi Babu and Aadhi Pinisetty among others in important roles. The film will hit the screens on March 30.

Ram Charan will next start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s film. He is also co-producing the untitled flick for his production banner Konidela Production Company.

The project tentatively called RC12 will Ram Charan’s third production venture. He made his debut as a producer with his Megastar father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150. And he is also bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mega-budget period drama Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd