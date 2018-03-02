Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana from Ram Charan’s Rangasthalam adds to Holi celebration

Rangasthalam second single is out Rangasthalam second single is out

“Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana” is the title of the second track to release from Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja’s upcoming film Rangasthalam. The song composed by Devi Sri Prasad is written by Chandrabose. It is sung by Rahul Sipligunj and besdies performing the song, Ram Charan has also given vocals to the folk number.

The first track Yentha Sakkagunnaave was released on the eve of Valentine’s Day. And the latest track has landed on Friday. The festive mood of the song adds to the Holi celebrations.

“Ranga Ranga Rangasthalana” celebrates Rangasthalam, the village which sets the backdrop for the story. Billed as a revenge drama, the film narrates the story that happened in Rangasthalam village in 1985.

“Aaaaaatttttt!!! The energy in this song KILL!! KILL!! So friekin proud (sic),” tweeted Samantha Akkineni about the song. She is playing the female lead in the film.

The shooting of the film is fast nearing completion even as Samantha has already completed shooting her portions. The filmmakers have confirmed it will open in theatres on March 30 this year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been majorly shot across Godavari belt.

Earlier, Ram Charan’s star father Chiranjeevi saw a raw cut of few scenes along with ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli among others and was happy about the way the film has come out. Everyone that had the opportunity to see rushes were reportedly impressed with the visual presentation.

After finishing Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s next. He is also co-producing the untitled flick for his home production banner Konidela Production Company.

The project tentatively called RC12 will be Ram Charan’s third production venture. He made his debut as a producer with his megastar father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150. And he is also bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mega-budget period drama Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd