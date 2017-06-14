Rana Daggubati to debut on television with new chat show No 1 Yaari with Rana. Watch video

Rana Daggubati will be debuting on the small screen with this TV show. Rana Daggubati will be debuting on the small screen with this TV show.

Rana Daggubati’s fame to success was his role Bhallaladeva in SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali series. After that, he has become a huge pan India star and his fan following has increased exponentially. Now, he is awaiting the release of his next Tollywood release, Nene Raju Nene Mantri alongside Catherine Tresa and Kajal Aggarwal. While he has also signed a Tamil film, there hasn’t been any announcements about his Bollywood projects yet. In the meantime, he is also debuting on the small screen as a host of No 1 Yaari with Rana.

Rana tweeted, “TV a space Ive always been fascinated with, for the first time, direct to your home as TV Host ‘No1 Yaari with Rana’ teaser at 5pm #No1Yaari,” and added, “To celebrate the greatest friendships with your favourite stars, coming to your homes, #No1Yaari with Rana @GeminiTV @McDowellsNo1 #VIU.”

The show is expected to be a chat show, which will see Rana inviting his friends from the industry for a candid talk. Since this is the first time that the Baahubali star will be seen on such a platform, fans are excited for the new show. He has been getting best wishes from his fans and industry friends for the new endeavour. No 1 Yaari with Rana will be aired on Gemini TV, however, the dates haven’t been announced as of now. Looks like Rana is enjoying the spotlight and doing a number of interesting projects.

From playing an anti hero of sorts in his upcoming film Nene Raja Nene Mantri to being a host of a chat show, where he is going to be telling more stories – Rana Daggubati seems to be on fire.

