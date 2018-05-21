Rana Daggubati roped in for Balakrishna’s NTR biopic?

Rana Daggubati may act in NTR biopic Rana Daggubati may act in NTR biopic

The latest buzz in the industry is that Baahubali star Rana Daggubati has been roped in to play a key role in the upcoming biopic on movie-god NT Rama Rao, who was also one of the most powerful political leaders in the country.

According to reports, he has been roped in to play the role of NTR’s son-in-law N Chandra Babu Naidu. The filmmakers are expected to make the announcement on the same on May 28, coinciding with NTR’s birth anniversary.

The filmmakers are also reportedly set to formally announce the new director for the project. If reports are to be believed, director Teja has decided to drop out of the project due to “creative differences” with the filmmakers.

The big-ticket film went on floors in March at a grant event, which was also attended by Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. “I’m extremely lucky to have got the opportunity to direct a film based on the life of NTR. Being his biggest fan, I never even in my dreams thought I will be directing a film on him one day,” he had said.

“I’m very happy with the story. It is not the story I wrote. It is what happened. It is a very big history. We have enough content to make six films based on his life. So it is taking time to compress it into one film,” he added.

While the speculations about Teja walking out of NTR biopic have been doing the rounds for a while now, an official confirmation on the same is awaited.

