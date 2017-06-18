No. 1 Yaari With Rana: Naga Chaitanya and Sumanth take the hot seat. Here’s how Rana Daggubati treated his first guests, see photos

Rana Daggubati hosts Naga Chaitanya and Sumanth on the first day of his chat show. Rana Daggubati hosts Naga Chaitanya and Sumanth on the first day of his chat show.

Rana Daggubati’s debut chat show ‘No 1 Yaari with Rana’ started off on a very starry note. The actor invited his contemporary Naga Chaitanya and actor Sumanth to chat about their on-screen and off-screen secrets. This is for the first time that Chaitanya and Rana have come together for a show. Going by the picture, it seems the two had loads of fun while talking about their secrets. But we are keen to know if Chaitanya had spoken about his wedding date and the prep-up for the same, and if Rana revealed some unknown things about his love life too.

The Baahubali actor announced about his new show some days back when he said that with this TV debut, he is exploring the smaller medium to reach out to his fans. Rana tweeted, “TV a space Ive always been fascinated with, for the first time, direct to your home as TV Host ‘No1 Yaari with Rana’ teaser at 5pm #No1Yaari,” and added, “To celebrate the greatest friendships with your favourite stars, coming to your homes, #No1Yaari with Rana @GeminiTV @McDowellsNo1 #VIU.”

Sumanth tweeted after shooting for the episode. He wrote, “Me and @chay_akkineni had a blast! Your new turn is gonna rock @RanaDaggubati🤘#No1Yaari.” Rana replied to him saying, “Thanks @chay_akkineni ❤️can’t wait for pple to watch it!!”

The concept of the show is very similar to regular chat shows but rather than having just one guest, Rana will invite two stars and explore their personal bond while revealing some unknown connections in the industry. No 1 Yaari with Rana will be aired on Gemini TV, however, the dates haven’t been announced as of now. Meanwhile, on the work front, Rana would be seen in Nene Raja Nene Mantri, opposite Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa.

