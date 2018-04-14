Rana Daggubati on National Film Awards: I’ve been enjoying the success of Baahubali for seven years

Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion won three awards at the 65th National Film Awards this year. Helmed by SS Rajamouli, Rana Daggubati starrer Baahubali: The Conclusion won three awards at the 65th National Film Awards this year.

Baahubali: The Conclusion won three awards at the 65th National Film Awards on Friday. Reacting to the blockbuster getting the country’s top cinema recognition, actor Rana Daggubati said, “I have been enjoying the high of the success of Baahubali for the last 6-7 years. While making it, then release of part 1 and then the release of part 2 and all the accolades it got after that.”

Rana had played a supervillain Bhallaladeva in the fantasy epic drama. The two-part magnum opus won awards for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment Film, Best Action Choreography (King Solomon, Lee Whittakar, Kecha Khamphakdee) and Best Special Effects (R.C. Kamalakannan).

“Congratulations to our entire team of #Baahubali2 for being awarded the ‘Best Popular Wholesome Entertainment Film’ at the 65th #NationalAwards. Thanks to the committee for recognizing our teams work in Action and Visual Effects categories as well(sic),” tweeted director SS Rajamouli, who helmed Baahubali franchise.

Rana said he was happier for Ghazi garnering the spotlight at a national stage, which won the Best Telugu film award. “What I was exceptionally happy about was Ghazi getting awarded the best regional film. That is the film that had a lot of resistance when putting together because it is not in a regular Telugu format. That it did not have the songs or a love story but ultimately we (who believed in the story) went to succeed,” he noted.

“Congrats @RanaDaggubati, Sankalp and @PVPCinema on being awarded the best regional film Telugu award for #GHAZI… Keep thrilling us with your works…:) #NationalAwards,” tweeted Rajamouli congratulating Rana.

Rana also tweeted, ““Content is King!!” The most satisfying journeys and destinations I’ve had by being part telling these fantastic stories. Thanking the directors of these films @ssrajamouli and Sankalp for teaching me so much and making the process of filming so memorable .”

Rana is currently shooting for a period drama titled 1945, which is set in the backdrop of pre-partition India. Rana is also dubbing for Thanos for the Telugu version of Avengers Infinity War.

