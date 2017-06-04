Rana Daggubati’s look from Nene Raju Nene Mantri will make you forget Bhallaladeva from Baahubali 2. See photo

Why does Rana Daggubati sport a golden ear cuff in his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri? Why does Rana Daggubati sport a golden ear cuff in his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri?

Rana Daggubati, who is still ruling the box office as Baahubali’s Bhallaladeva is ready to grace the silver screen in an all new avatar. His look from his upcoming Telugu film Nene Raju Nene Mantri is here and it looks quite interesting. Rana Daggubati himself took to his official Twitter account to share the look. He wrote, “This is Jogendra!! Teaser on June 6th!#NeneRajuNeneMantri #NRNMteaseronJune6th #నేనేరాజునేనేమంత్రి @MsKajalAggarwal @pnavdeep26 #Teja.”

His character in the upcoming film, also starring Kajal Aggarwal is Jogendra. From the title, we can guess that this is going to be a Rana Daggubati film all around. The film’s teaser will be released earlier than expected. Fans can see Rana as Jogendra from June 6th, and the actor is quite excited about his next project. It is directed by Teja, and also happens to be the first collaboration with the director.

Other than Kajal, Catherine Tressa will also play a pivotal role in the film. The star’s popularity has risen several notches since Baahubali 2 and producers are taking advantage of the same and releasing th film in four languages. D Suresh Babu, the producer of the film happens to Rana Daggubati’s father.

Rana has also been posting about his character and in fact called Jogendar ‘crazy’. When a fan tweeted that he liked Rana in Baby the most, the actor replied, “Jogendra is crazier ) #NRNMteaseronJune6th.” Well, we will have to wait and see what Jogendar is really like!

Currently, his film Baahubali 2 is still running successfully across the country and is ready to beat more records. From Kerala to Delhi, the shows are still on, and Amarendra Baahubali and Bhallaladeva are taking Baahubali franchise to new heights.

