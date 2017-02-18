Rana Daggubati has a fan in Telangana IT minister KTR: Getting great feedback about Ghazi

Rana Daggubati and Telangana IT Minister KTR. Rana Daggubati and Telangana IT Minister KTR.

After Rana Daggubati’s Ghazi impressed Tollywood with positive feedback pouring in from all corners, Telangana IT minister and chief minister KCR’s son K Tarak Rama Rao praised the film for the buzz it created. He also expressed that he would watch the film.

“Rana, Getting great feedback/reviews about your performance & the movie Looking forward to watching it soon,” KTR tweeted.

Well, Rana is quite happy to hear the good words. He even replied his excitement. “Thank you So much. Pls let me know when you’d like to watch it,” Rana responded quickly.

When it comes to Tollywood and its stars, KTR shares a great bond with the celebs. The minister is close to Mahesh Babu and he also attended multiple events organised by Ram Charan Teja. He was recently seen during a marathon organised by Charan and Sania Mirza in Hyderabad. Of course, why wouldn’t he? Post the bifurcation of the Andhra Pradesh, the two states have been constantly vying for the million dollar Tollywood’s attention as it generates a huge revenue.

Meanwhile, Ghazi released to a warm response on Friday in three languages – Telugu, Hindi and Tamil – and was received well on day 1.

Ghazi is based on the untold story of 1971 India-Pakistan War and sinking of PNS Ghazi near Vizag. While Rana is essaying the role of a naval officer Lt.Commander Arjun Varma of Indian Navy, Taapsee Pannu is seen portraying a refugee in the film. The film also features Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and late actor Om Puri playing crucial roles. With more than 80 per cent of the film relying on computer graphics (CG), the director had to work with the CG team on about 700 shots of the film. The Ghazi team also had National Award-winning film editor A. Sreekar Prasad working on the project.

The Ghazi Attack is directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy and is said to be partially based on his own book, Blue Fish. The film is bankrolled by PVP cinema and Matinee Entertainment and is distributed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in Hindi.

