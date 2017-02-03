Rana Daggubati’s Ghazi clears censors, to release on February 17

Censor board paves way for Rana Daggubati’s The Ghazi Attack release Censor board paves way for Rana Daggubati’s The Ghazi Attack release

The “first ever underwater war film” Ghazi cleared its censor formalities getting a U-certificate with no cuts. The Rana Daggubati-starrer is gearing for a release on February 17 worldwide. Ghazi’s overseas rights of its Tamil and Telugu versions have also been bagged by Prabhas associated U V Creations. The film will be releasing in three languages, including Hindi.

Ghazi is based on the untold story of 1971 India-Pakistan War and sinking of PNS Ghazi near Vizag. While Rana is essaying the role of a Naval officer Lt.Commander Arjun Varma of Indian Navy, Taapsee Pannu will be seen portrayed a refugee in the film. The film also features Kay Kay Menon, Atul Kulkarni and late actor Om Puri playing crucial roles.

The Ghazi Attack is directed by debutant Sankalp Reddy and is said to be partially based on his own book, Blue Fish. The film is bankrolled by PVP cinema and Matinee Entertainment and will hit the screens on February 17 this year. It will be distributed by Karan’s Dharma Productions. With more than “80 per cent” of the film relying on computer graphics (CG), the director had to work with the CG team on about 700 shots of the film. The Ghazi team also had multiple National Award-winning film editor Srikar Prasad working with them.

Ghazi will be another Tollywood movie with the war backdrop after the recent National Award-winning movie Kanche, which is based on Nazi forces in World War II.

