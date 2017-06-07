Rana Daggubati: Dedicate everything I do in life to grandfather

The teaser of Nene Raju, Nene Mantri, in which Rana plays a politician, was unveiled amid high expectations. The teaser of Nene Raju, Nene Mantri, in which Rana plays a politician, was unveiled amid high expectations.

Actor Rana Daggubati said he dedicates everything he accomplishes in life to his late grandfather, legendary southern producer D. Ramanaidu. Rana was participating in a Twitter chat with his fans when he was asked how he thinks his grandfather would have reacted to the teaser of his upcoming Telugu film Nene Raju, Nene Mantri.

Rana responded: “Everything I do in life is a dedication to him. And he will shower his blessing on all of what I do.” On Tuesday, the teaser of Nene Raju, Nene Mantri, in which Rana plays a politician, was unveiled amid high expectations.

The teaser has been received well so far. Rana is overwhelmed with the reception and love. “Wake up six hours later to see we are trending at the second position on YouTube. Thanks for the love,” he tweeted. Directed by Teja, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Catherine Tresa, Navdeep and Ashutosh Rana.

Rana, who is busy with dubbing for the film, took questions about Nene Raju Nene Mantri, his next movie, favorite actors among others from his fans during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session last night on his Twitter page. Talking about his late grandfather, Rana said, “Everything I do in my life is a desecration to him!! And he showers his blessing on all of what I do.” The film is also special for Rana, as he makes his debut as a producer with it.

Talking about Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Rana revealed that the film is all about “love, lust, and power.” Summing up his character in a few words, he said, “Good turns bad and then very very bad.” Rana plays a role called Jogendra in the film, who is a man in the position of power. Actor Kajal Aggarwal plays the female lead along with Catherine Tresa. Responding to a question as to why the filmmakers decided to rope in Kajal, Rana said, “I didn’t choose her it’s the script that chose the both of us. The right one for the role couldn’t imagine anyone else! (sic).”

More Related News I am single,says Bipasha Basu

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App