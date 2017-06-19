Rana Daggubati celebrates Kajal Aggarwal’s birthday with Nene Raju Nene Mantri teaser. Watch video

Kajal Aggarwal birthday teaser Kajal Aggarwal birthday teaser

Actor Rana Daggubati has shared a teaser from his upcoming film Nene Raju Nene Mantri, to celebrate the birthday of his co-star Kajal Aggarwal, who turned 32 on Monday. The 28-second-teaser shows the undying and unconditional love of Jogendra (Rana) for his wife Radha, played by Kajal. “My name is Radha Jogendra. Without Radha, there is Jogendra,” says Rana in the video.

The teaser also marks Kajal’s 10th year in the film industry. “Congrats Kajal Aggarwal on your 10 years in cinema and on reaching the milestone of 50 films!! Proud and honored to have worked with you. Happy Birthday Radha from team NRNM & Radha Jogendra!!,” wrote Rana on Facebook.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is the milestone film in the career of Kajal as it is her 50th project with director Teja, who directed her first film in Telugu called Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007. Her career has come a full circle with this film. “It’s been a pleasure working with him (Teja) as he encourages me to unlearn the nuances I have picked up over the span of my film career and to look at my character and this film with a fresh perspective,” Kajal was quoted as saying in an IANS report.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri is a political thriller, in which Rana plays a powerful leader with shades of grey. The teaser of the film was earlier released to an encouraging response. Talking about the film, Rana has described his role as “Good turns bad and then very very bad” and the film revolves around his quest for “love, lust and power.”

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd