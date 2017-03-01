Ram’s next with Kishore Tirumala to go on floors in April

Ram’s latest look for his next film. (Source: Twitter) Ram’s latest look for his next film. (Source: Twitter)

After a six-month gap, Ram will start shooting for his next yet-to-be-titled project with Kishore Tirumala. The makers announced that the film will begin rolling from April this year.

The actor has been working out to get a beefy new avatar for the film, joining the league of Tollywood hulks. The bubbly and slim lover boy went for a complete makeover to don an urban look, flexing his muscles and sporting a rugged, thick beard.

The film was set for a launch in January but according to buzz, Ram’s transformation in shedding his old look delayed things. From his moustache-beard to his body, the actor also seems to have gained a lot of weight to tone his body.

Ram apparently heard the scripts of Karunakaran and other directors but eventually made up his mind to go with Kishore Tirumala, who gave him a big hit with Nenu Sailaja.

The actor’s last film Hyper, which released in September, didn’t give him much attention in Tollywood and since then, he has been working to change his look completely for this role. The actor assures his fans that he lost his old look for something brand new. “For the ones complaining about missing ma stupid face.. looking straight atchya!! [sic]” he had posted on Twitter earlier, along with a pic of his latest hunky look.

Reports suggest that director Kishore had also previously locked dates with Venkatesh and Nithya Menen for this project, but due to some delay in finalising the script, the actors bowed out and that’s when Ram was signed up for the role.

The film would also be an acid test for Ram as such serious and uber mass roles are an uncharted territory for him.

