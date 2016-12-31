Ram sheds lover boy look, turns beefy for his next, see pic

Ram’s latest look for his next film. (Source: Twitter) Ram’s latest look for his next film. (Source: Twitter)

Joining the league of Tollywood hulks, Ram Pothineni in seen in a new beefy avatar flexing muscles for a role in his next film. The bubbly and slim lover boy went for a complete makeover to don an urban look with a rugged thick and long beard.

The Nenu Sailaja fame star has been on a roll redefining his physique for a completely new one keeping his fans updated about it on social media. From his moustache-beard to his body, the actor also seemed to have gained a lot of weight to tone his body. Ram has signed an untitled project with Kishore Tirumala which is ready to hit the floors in January.

The actor’s recent release Hyper didn’t give him much attention in Tollywood and since then he has been working to change his look completely for this role.

But the actor assures his fans that he lost his old for something brand new. “For the ones complaining about missing ma stupid face.. looking straight atchya!! [sic]” he had posted on Twitter earlier.

He also shared pics from the gym planning big and heavy on his workout charts. However, rumours are that Ram didn’t get this role straight. Kishore had previously locked dates with Venkatesh and Nithya Menen, but due to some delay in the finalising of script, the actors bowed out and that’s when Ram was signed up for the role.

The film would be an acid test for the actor as it’s an uncharted territory for him for taking up such serious and uber mass roles.

