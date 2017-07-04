Ram Gopal Varma to direct a biopic on legendary actor NTR. Will Balakrishna join him?

Ram Gopal Varma to do a biopic on NTR. Ram Gopal Varma to do a biopic on NTR.

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma’s fetish for making films based on real-life events and popular public personalities is no secret. The director has now confirmed that he will be making a biopic on legendary politician-actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, popularly known as NTR.

“NTR is a name to reckon with every Telugu-speaking individual. He was not just a great actor but a leader with an unprecedented following. I’m very proud to direct a film on his life,” Varma confirmed in an audio message according to IANS.

RGV has noted that he had been NTR’s fan both in film and politics. “My personal relationship with him goes back to the year when his blockbuster film Adavi Ramudu had released. I didn’t have money to take the bus to the movie hall. I walked ten kilometers each time and watched the film 23 times,” he said.

“I was also one among the lakhs of people who had gathered during his first political meeting, soon after he launched the Telugu Desam Party. From being a faceless guy in that large gathering to getting to direct his life story means something,” he added.

NTR was the founder of Telugu Desam Party and had served as the Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh for three terms between 1983 and 1994. He is also a cultural icon, who has acted in about 300 films in his long and successful career. RGV said that the film will shed light on NTR’s unknown sides, including his enemies and the people who betrayed him.

Initial reports have suggested that NTR’s son actor Nandamuri Balakrishna will be playing his father in the film. Earlier, Balakrishna had announced he will be acting in a biopic film on his father. The confirmation on whether the actor and director will be collaborating for the same film is still awaited.

Earlier, RGV had also announced that he will be doing a film based on the life of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. He said that the story will be narrated through her soul-sister Sasikala and he even announced that he had registered the title Shashikala for the film. And he even announced that he will be making a biopic on martial-arts legend Bruce Lee, to rival Shekhar Kapur’s Little Dragon.

