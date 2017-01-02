Ram Gopal Varma rants against Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 poster, calls it ‘height of narcissism’

Ram Gopal Varma slams Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 poster Ram Gopal Varma slams Chiranjeevi’s Khaidi No 150 poster

Director Ram Gopal Varma is at it again. He has been getting on the case of Khaidi No 150, which is Mega star Chiranjeevi’s comeback film. In his latest Twitter rant, he slammed the new poster of the forthcoming film as “height of narcissism.”

“Wowwww Madame Tussaud will throw half her museum out for this ..Want to touch feet of designer and director and who convinced mega star,” tweeted RGV, criticising the film poster showing Chiranjeevi sitting on a big trunk and holding a machete in one hand.

“This is upper limit of the height of narcissism and the lower limit of the depth of its opposite ..Wilhelm Hegel would have kissed Mega Star,” he added. “Can I please have the name,number and address of the designer and others around Mega Star who convinced him to put out a pose like this.”

He didn’t stop there, in a parting shot, he said, “Designer of this look is going to have a page forever in the annals of history for involuntary perpetuation and voluntary disorientation.”

This is not the first time, RGV has criticised Chiranjeevi’s film, which marks the actor’s return to the big screen after a gap of 10 years. Earlier, praising the trailer of Gautamiputra Satakarni, he had suggested Khaidi No 150 is no match for the period drama, starring Balakrishna.

“After Satakarni fights there is no more Sankranthi Fight ..War looks completely ONESIDED @DirKrish. A truly real Katthi kanna mega sharp trailer is @DirKrish ‘s Gautamiputra Satakarni,” he wrote on his Twitter account.

“As a Mega fan I truly wish Mega Star does a film like Satakarni and take Telugu cinema to the next ultimate level. Really true fans of Mega star if they are genuine from heart should tell Mega star to do films like Baahubali and Satakarni,” he added.

While Gautamiputra Satakarni is slated to release on January 12, makers are yet to reveal the release date for Khaidi No 150. The Chiranjeevi-starrer is expected to clash with the Balakrishna-starrer on Sankranti.

