Ram Gopal Varma on Jallikattu: Entertainment in name of culture is worse than terrorism

Going ballistic over the Jallikattu issue, Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma lashed out at Tamil Nadu government and other celebrities for supporting the bull taming sport.

“Govt restricts filmmakers to show even crow or dog but allows bulls to be brutally harassed for cultural entertainment #jaijallikattu. Just by giving it name of culture #jaijallikattu cannot escape from its true tradition of torturing innocent animals for people’s pleasure. Ears, horns cut, mutilated, tail bones dislocated, poked with knives tortured with nose ropes causing death .#jaijallikattu is Barbarism. Torturing defenseless living beings for personal entertainment in the name of culture and tradition is worse than terrorism,” the director said likening the sport to that of Al-Qaeda beheading innocent people.

RGV also supported Tamil star Trisha, who landed in a soup for supporting animal welfare group PETA, and called other pro-Jallikattu actors, cowards. “Celebrities are shit scared of dictatorial TN politicians…Their cowardly heroism comes out only in supporting torture of innocent animals,” the director added.

Thousands of people are protesting against the ban on the state’s popular sport, Jallikattu, since January 12. The agitation began after the Supreme Court upheld a ban on the sport, striking down pleas ahead of Pongal.

While the TN government passed an ordinance to carry out the sport in some places, protests are underway as there was no change made in the central law regarding the matter.

Meanwhile, a peaceful protest was supported by rest of film fraternity across the state. Other Tollywood stars including Rana Daggubati, Ram Pothineni and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also took to social media applauding the way the protesters are handling the situation and also urged the government not to ignore the protest. Kollywood also collectively stood against the ban on Jallikattu.

