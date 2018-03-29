RGV is overwhelmed by the opportunity to helm an Akhil Akkineni film

Ram Gopal Varma to direct Akhil Akkineni in his next. Ram Gopal Varma to direct Akhil Akkineni in his next.

Controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is overwhelmed by the opportunity to direct Akhil Akkineni in a film. In a series of tweets, he shared his happiness about the untitled project, which will be bankrolled by actor-producer Nagarjuna.

For RGV, his life comes a full circle with this film. “Just love the circle of life Nagarjuna produced my debut ‘Shiva’ and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna’s ‘Officer’ and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing Akhil Akkineni‘s film with me as director,” he wrote on his Twitter page. And followed it with a slew of tweets directed at Nagarjuna.

“Hey @iamnagarjuna I want to be honest,even if u will beat me with a cycle chain. I really think @AkhilAkkineni8 has a better voice, better style,better demeanour and many other few things better than what u had when u were doing #Shiva,” he tweeted.

“Hey @iamnagarjuna, in spite of all the positives I am hoping to take care of @AkhilAkkineni8 ‘s few deficiencies as a director and much more than that I am really hoping that u will take care of my directorial deficiencies as a producer the way u so took care of them in #Shiva,” he added.

RGV also described his film with Akhil will be high on action and emotions. “The @AkhilAkkineni8 film am making is a very highly intense and extremely realistic action film and not at all a young cute love story..it’s a very hard love story at its core but emotionally packaged with a very high degree of sensitive violence mixed with tremendous love.”

RGV is clearly overjoyed about working with Akhil and Nagarjuna in the same film. However, neither Akhil or Nagarjuna reacted to RGV’s announcements. The father-son duo has maintained a deafening silence on the said project. This seems a little off, as they are usually quite responsive on Twitter.

Check out his tweets:

Just love the circle of life @iamnagarjuna produced my debut #Shiva and now after some 25 years I produced Nagarjuna’s #Officer and now in a full circle Nagarjuna is producing @AkhilAkkineni8 ‘s film with me as director — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Hey @iamnagarjuna I want to be honest,even if u will beat me with a cycle chain. I really think @AkhilAkkineni8 has a better voice, better style,better demeanour and many other few things better than what u had when u were doing #Shiva — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

Hey @iamnagarjuna ,inspite of all the positives I am hoping to take care of @AkhilAkkineni8 ‘s few deficiencies as a director and much more than that I am really hoping that u will take care of my directorial deficiencies as a producer the way u so took care of them in #Shiva — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

The @AkhilAkkineni8 film am making is a very highly intense and extremely realistic action film and not at all a young cute love story..it’s a very hard love story at its core but emotionally packaged with a very high degree of sensitive violence mixed with tremendous love — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 27, 2018

RGV is currently busy with Officer, which reunites him with Nagarjuna after a gap of more than a decade.

The actor-director duo is confident that their upcoming collaboration will rock the box office and repeat the extraordinary feat of their maiden venture Shiva.

Shiva that came out in 1990 was RGV’s directorial debut and it redefined the film industry landscape when it came to making gangster films. It achieved a cult status among movie lovers. In a sentimental way, Officer project was launched at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, where they first started their journey together 28 years ago.

Officer is getting ready to hit the screens on May 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd