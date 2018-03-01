Ram Gopal Varma’s Officer is inspired by Taken?

Ram Gopal Varma collaborates with Nagarjuna after more than two decades of Shiva. Ram Gopal Varma collaborates with Nagarjuna after more than two decades of Shiva.

Controversial director Ram Gopal Varma’s upcoming film Officer is allegedly inspired by blockbuster crime thriller Taken, which had Irish actor Liam Neeson in the lead role. Taken revolves around a former CIA operative and his efforts to find his kidnapped teenage daughter by employing “a very particular set of skills” he had acquired on his old job.

In Officer, Nagarjuna plays a tough cop, who is also on a mission to save a kidnapped girl.

Incidentally, Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan’s Agnyaathavaasi, directed by Trivikram Srinivas, in January this year found itself in a soup after the Telugu filmmakers were accused of lifting the entire film from French film Largo Winch without crediting the original. French film director Jérôme Salle had slammed the filmmakers for not responding to his concerns and even threatened to sue them for copyright infringement.

Officer, meanwhile, marks the reunion of RGV and Nagarjuna after a gap of more than a decade. The actor-director duo is confident that their upcoming collaboration will rock the box office and repeat the extraordinary feat of their maiden venture Shiva.

Shiva that came out in 1990 was RGV’s directorial debut and it redefined the film industry landscape when it came to making gangster films. It achieved a cult status among the movie lovers. In a sentimental way, Officer was launched at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, where they first started their journey together 28 years ago.

Officer is getting ready to hit the screens on May 25.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

Get assembly election result LIVE updates from each constituency in Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd