Officer motion poster: Grief-stricken Ram Gopal Varma unveils Nagarjuna’s cop look

Director Ram Gopal Varma on Tuesday unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film titled Officer, revealing the cop look of Nagarjuna along with the release date. It comes just days after RGV said he has decided to postpone the release of the title and look of his project due to the unexpected passing of iconic actor Sridevi.

“After all the negativity around Sridevi,I am truly wanting some positivity and releasing the title, first look poster and release date of my most ambitious film with @iamnagarjuna,” he tweeted, while sharing the motion poster.

RGV has been flooding his Twitter page with grief-stricken posts since Sunday when India woke up to the utterly shocking news of Sridevi’s untimely death. His undying admiration for Sridevi was a no secret as he never hesitated to share how much he was in love with the actor, who he had also directed in two films: Kshana Kshanam and Govinda Govinda.

Responding to RGV’s latest tweet, Nagarjuna empathized with him. “I know what you mean @RGVzoomin remembering a line from a famous song ‘ఆనుకునంమని జరగవు అన్ని అనుకోలేదని ఆగవు కొన్ని,” Nagarjuna tweeted, borrowing a line from the song which loosely translates to “unexpected things happen in life.”

Nagarjuna had shared screen space with Sridevi in Aakhari Poratam (1988) and Govinda Govinda (1993).

Officer, meanwhile, marks a reunion of RGV and Nagarjuna after a gap of more than a decade. RGV made his directorial debut in 1989 with Shiva, which had Nagarjuna in the lead role and became a game changer for both of them.

RGV is in need of a hit film to make a comeback as in the last few years, he has failed to create a dent at the box office. His last directorial outing Sarkar 3, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Manoj Bajpayee, was poorly rated by the critics besides tanking at the box office.

Nevertheless, it seems Nagarjuna and RGV are very confident that they have got a winner in Officer.

