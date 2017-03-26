Ram Gopal Varma hits out at Pawan Kalyan over Katamarayudu

Ram Gopal Varma slams Pawan Kalyan over Katamarayudu Ram Gopal Varma slams Pawan Kalyan over Katamarayudu

Ram Gopal Varma is at it again. The controversial director minced no words, like always, while criticising Tollywood Power Star Pawan Kalyan over his recently released film Katamarayudu. He even compared the actor to infamous Roman Emporer Nero. “I heard Hollywood’s Disney, Fox nd Miramax are desperate to sign him after seeing KR but he only wants to power himself with the Sena of Jana. 3 wives dint see KR cos they know 30 times more what KR is telling 300 times nd not telling 3000 times .dint understand cos am watching orn (sic),” Varma said in a series of tweets.

Katamarayudu received a grand reception at the box office from the fans worldwide. The film, which was made on the budget of Rs 30 crore, has reportedly earned Rs 100 crore even before its release through satellite and theatrical rights. According to reports, the film earned a whopping Rs 55 crore on its opening day.

“Real ultimate power star is @superstarrajini who cares about exhibitors losing and returning money to them becos he failed to deliver. His fans 3 to 5 followers including family members won’t take one rupee out of pocket but have opinions on crores of losses of others (sic),” he said.

“His lafoot outward fans distracting him from realising his real strength is inward fans who don’t shout and throw paper in theatres. Making film in 30cr selling at 100cr taking in pocket 70cr n enjoying daughters’ bday is no less than Nero playing Fidel when Rome burning (sic),” he added.

This is not the first time Varma has targeted the Megastar family. Earlier, he heaped insults on Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150, which released in January and became Tollywood’s first box office blockbuster this year.

Earlier, Varma had criticised Pawan over political issues, which had rubbed the actor the wrong way. “I will speak about Ram Gopal Varma once and for all and put an end to this. He is a 50-year-old guy with a daughter who got recently married. Why would I listen to a man who says he collects pornographic films at this age? He talks good and ill about me. There is nothing more I want to say about him,” Pawan had said at a press conference.

Pawan’s remarks had seemingly made Varma upset, who reacted saying he made comments on Pawan because he likes him. And he also gave the impression that he will never talk about him again. “I wish him, his wife, his children, his family, his Jana Sena party and all his fans all the best..Bye,” Varma had posted on his Twitter page. But, it seems like he couldn’t hold back his opinions on Pawan anymore.

