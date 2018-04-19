Ram Gopal Varma claims that he instigated Sri Reddy’s remark against Pawan Kalyan

Ram Gopal Varma, who has been backing Sri Reddy’s protest, has said that he took the actor seriously after her protest at the doorsteps of Movie Artiste’s Foundation. Ram Gopal Varma, who has been backing Sri Reddy’s protest, has said that he took the actor seriously after her protest at the doorsteps of Movie Artiste’s Foundation.

Director Ram Gopal Varma, who has been backing actor Sri Reddy in her protest, has come out and said that it was his idea that led her to talk against Pawan Kalyan. In a video statement he posted on YouTube, RGV has admitted that it was he who asked Sri Reddy to challenge some of the biggest stars in the industry to get momentum around her protest. “In any fight, you have to take strong steps, do strong deeds to come into limelight. To make her statement and protest strong, I recommended her some examples,” he said. He further added, “Attention is a trailer, the aftermath is the film. Whatever she had asked Pawan Kalyan, I told her to do so. Her comment’s responsibility is mine because the suggestion was made by me. I apologise to PK and everyone who is hurt by her comment,” said Ram Gopal Varma.

The director, who has been backing Sri Reddy’s protest, has said that he took the actor seriously after her protest at the doorsteps of Movie Artiste’s Foundation. “She was serious. In a day or two, I took her number and asked her to speak to me. She called. We all have spoken about casting couch earlier and we as an industry condemn it. But she started a conversation around it,” said RGV. The director goes on to tell as to how he had suggested that he could get her ‘hush money’ from the Daggubati family. “While Suresh Babu won’t agree, I could try talking to the family. I was stunned when she denied. She said ‘I am true to my cause. It is a fight not just for me. If I will take money for this, I would not be able to see my own face.’ I was impressed with her determination.

Earlier he had also tweeted, “Hey @MsSriReddy I hope u get back to ur original cause of the fight with more focus and more clarity which is a much-needed one ..Past is never a point and you should always work for the future. (sic)”

Conspiracy theories aside,I already said my final word in the video I posted with regard to @MsSriReddy and hereafter am not going to speak ..I wish her and her supporters all the best in their cause http://t.co/PLjcErUMCi — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 19, 2018

Hey @MsSriReddy I hope u get back to ur original cause of fight with more focus and more clarity which is a much needed one ..Past is never a point and you should always work for the future http://t.co/g8xhsPW3cg — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 18, 2018

It was me who is responsible for @MsSriReddy saying that to @PawanKalyan ..it is not her fault ..will give details now by 9.30 pm — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) April 18, 2018

The controversy snowballed into a bigger row when Sri Reddy used an unparliamentary word in her response to Pawan Kalyan’s comments about her protest. The Power Star of Tollywood had said that Sri Reddy should take her struggle to courts and not TV stations. Sri Reddy had also apologised for her comments.

Since her strip-down protest at the MAA office, the actor has been making headlines for calling out people who allegedly sexually exploited her. Rana Daggubati’s brother Abhiram and writer Kona Venkat are some of the names she has publicly accused.

