Ram Charan’s leading lady yet to be decided in Sukumar’s film

Ram Charan Teja and director Sukumar Ram Charan Teja and director Sukumar

Just when it was thought that Anupama Parameswaran would be paring up with Ram Charan in Sukumar’s next film, the director has said that no female lead has been finalised yet and screen tests are still going on. “Sukumar has been taking screen tests of actresses but is yet to decide on anyone. It can also be Anupama. The heroine’s role would not be a role like in any other commercial cinema, hence the scrutiny,” a source close to the film unit confirmed. Earlier, it was decided that Anupama would be the second lead in the film.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The Sukumar-Charan film is said to be an “interesting” romantic story in a village backdrop away from the commercial mass-action films. Director Sukumar was also said to be particular about the female lead for the film, but the news came soon after the dates were locked.

It is also said that Sukumar himself has written the story for Charan. His debut movie Arya starring Allu Arjun was also written by him and went on to become a blockbuster. And now he has written the story for the romantic flick too.

Rathnavelu and Devi Sri Prasad will reportedly be brought onboard as cinematographer and music director respectively. Mythri Movie Makers is bankrolling the film.

Meanwhile, Ram Charan had announced that he will be bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s 151st film too. The film is slated to hit the floors in March this year.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd