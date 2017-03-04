Ram Charan’s film with Mani Ratnam on cards

Ram Charan Teja and Mani Ratnam Ram Charan Teja and Mani Ratnam

Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja’s dream project might happen in the near future as the actor is likely planning to do a film with the director who inspired him to act in Dhruva, Mani Ratnam. “It might not be the immediate next, but the combo will definitely happen. Nothing finalised as of now. A commitment was always there but things aren’t falling place,” revealed a source close to the industry.

Charan earlier had shared in Dhruva’s success meet that the director also had planned a film with him that couldn’t materialise. “Mani Ratnam told me once when we met. We were planning to work in a film but that couldn’t happen. Then he told me just one thing: ‘You are a big star and you don’t have to worry about the market too, then why do you think from the perspective of sales. My film with you will be a different film in your career. Though it won’t give you much collection it would surely give you a name. So think about the subjects you choose in the future projects.’ This was the seed he planted in my mind and maybe the seed is the reason why Dhruva came today,” Ram Charan had said.

The actor also had ventured into production, successfully bankrolling his father’s comeback film Khaidi No 150. He is also planning his next production with Chiru again.

More from the world of Entertainment:

However, his next film is definitely not with Mani Ratnam because the star is already busy working with director Sukumar and the shooting is underway. The Sukumar-Charan film is said to be an “interesting” romantic story with the backdrop of a village, unlike the commercial mass-action films. It is also said that Sukumar himself has written the story for Charan. His debut movie Arya starring Allu Arjun was written by him as well and went on to become a blockbuster. And now he has penned down this romantic flick too.

