Ram Charan’s film launched by Chiranjeevi, first poster released. See pic

Mega power star Ram Charan’s next title with director Sukumar will start rolling from Monday as the film was officially launched in Hyderabad in the presence of Megastar Chiranjeevi and director Koratala Siva. Chiranjeevi sounded the clap board and Koratala Siva directed the first shot of the film.

The filmmakers have also released an art poster showing Ram Charan as a villager carrying water over his shoulders.

The yet-to-be-titled project was started after much consternation about picking the right heroine for the film. The director of the film, Sukumar, took time deciding on the female leads for the film, finally zeroing in on Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who will be playing lead opposite Charan. Initially, Malayalam star Anupama Paramerswaran was also considered but the production house announced that she wouldn’t be taking up the role.

The film producers also said that the film will feature veteran actor Jagapathi Babu, who will be playing a crucial role in the film. “Sukumar has come up with a very new concept and storyline which will showcase Ram Charan in a fresh light,” shared the producers.

While popular music director Devi Sri Prasad will be rendering tunes for the film, Ratnavelu is handling the cinematography for the film.

The Sukumar-Charan film is said to be an “interesting” romantic story with the backdrop of a village, unlike the commercial mass-action films. It is also said that Sukumar himself has written the story for Charan. His debut movie Arya starring Allu Arjun was written by him as well and went on to become a blockbuster. And now he has penned down this romantic flick too.

