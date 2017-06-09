Ram Charan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s next titled Rangasthalam 1985

Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film will release next year. Ram Charan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s film will release next year.

Ram Charan Teja revealed the title of his upcoming film on Friday. The movie, which is directed by Sukumar, has been titled Rangasthalam 1985. The actor also announced the film will be hitting the screens on Sankranthi 2018. Earlier, speculations were rife that the makers were considering titles like Repalle, Palletoori Premalu and Palleturi Monagadu. However, finally, they seemed to have zeroed in on Rangasthalam 1985. Judging by the name of the film, it is fair to assume that the story happens in the year of 1985.

The filmmakers have promised that Ram Charan will be seen in an entirely new avatar in this film. In his last outing, he had played a stylish cop in the sleek crime thriller, Dhruva. However, in Rangasthalam 1985 he plays a villager. The film is said to be a love story set in a rural backdrop. Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the lead role.

Meanwhile, the filmmakers seem all set for a big box office face-off given that most of the biggies in the industry aim to release their films during Sankranthi. This is a big festival for Telugu filmmakers and we can expect the Ram Charan starrer to lock horns with some of the big films at the box office. The makers of Mahesh Babu’s Bharat Ane Nenu are also planning to release the film during the same time.

In April, the filmmakers had wrapped up the first schedule of the film’s shoot in and around the beautiful locations of Rajahmundry. After completing that, Ram Charan had taken a break and flown to London with his wife Upasana Kamineni for the summer vacation. The actor will resume shooting for the film from Saturday. The majority of the film will be shot across Godavari belt. In view of Sukumar’s expertise in delivering romantic blockbusters, there is a lot of expectations around the film and the title Rangasthalam 1985 has only added to the curiosity of the audience.

