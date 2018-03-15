Chiranjeevi to attend Ram Charan-Samantha Akkineni’s Rangasthalam event in Vizag

Rangasthalam stars Ram Charana and Samantha Akkineni in the lead role. Rangasthalam stars Ram Charana and Samantha Akkineni in the lead role.

The makers of Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja’s upcoming film Rangasthalam announced a grand pre-release event on Thursday at a press meet in Hyderabad. The event will be held in RK Beach, Vizag on March 18, “It’s an open invitation to all the fans. We are expecting a huge crowd,” said director Sukumar, while addressing the media.

He also confirmed Megastar Chiranjeevi will be the chief guest at the event, where the entire cast and crew of the film, including Samantha Akkineni will be present.

The director also thanked the audience for a good response to the three singles that were released earlier. On Thursday, the full music album was also released online. While the jukebox has five songs, the director said there is also a surprise song for the audience, which they can watch along with the film. Composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for Rangasthalam.

Rangasthalam is said to be a revenge drama that takes place in a rural backdrop. Sukumar said the film will make the people who grew up in the 80s nostalgic. In fact, the film was first titled Rangasthalam 1985. However, it was later dropped from the title.

In Rangasthalam, Ram Charan plays a villager named Chitti Babu. A teaser for the film that released earlier introducing the lead character did make a positive impression on the viewers. And Samantha plays the role of Rama Lakshmi, a village belle and Chitti’s romantic interest. The film also stars a solid supporting cast, including Prakash Raj, Aadhi Pinisetty, Anasuya Bharadwaj and Jagapati Babu among others.

Rangasthalam is due to open in theatres worldwide on March 30.

