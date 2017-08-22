Ram Charan overwhelmed by Chiranjeevi fans’ love and support

(File) Ram Charan Teja thanks fans of Chiranjeevi (File) Ram Charan Teja thanks fans of Chiranjeevi

Diehard fans organising blood donation camps and other social service activities in the name of their favourite actors is not something unheard of. But, Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja is really blown away by the scale of one such blood donation drive carried out by fans of his superstar father Chiranjeevi across the world.

Chiranjeevi completed 40 years in the film industry this year. In order to celebrate the landmark in his career, his fans had organised 400 blood donation drives just in India. Such events were also held in the US and other parts of the world. Overwhelmed by the love and support for his father, Ram Charan described the fans as Chiranjeevi’s “blood brothers.”

“Hundreds of blood donations camps were organised in India and aboard, including the US, Dubai, Muscat. It’s very inspiring to see your service and commitment. I now understand why dad (Chiranjeevi) called you ‘blood brothers.’ You are not just his fans,” Ram Charan express his gratitude to the fans.

Chiranjeevi is also celebrating his 62nd birthday on Tuesday. On the occasion, Ram Charan organised a grand event to unveil the motion poster of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. The period film starring Chiranjeevi in the titular role is bankrolled by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company.

Ram Charan, meanwhile, is also shooting for director Koratala Siva’s upcoming romantic flick Rangasthalam 1985. The majority of the film is being shot across Godavari belt. In view of Sukumar’s expertise in delivering romantic blockbusters, there is a lot of expectations around the film.

