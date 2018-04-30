Ram Charan at Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India event: My dad used to tell me to learn how to dance by watching Allu Arjun

Ram Charan Teja experssed confidence in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India. Ram Charan Teja experssed confidence in Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India.

Actor Ram Charan Teja attended the grand pre-release event of his cousin Allu Arjun’s upcoming film Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India in Hyderabad on Sunday. At the event, he briefly spoke about his growing up years with Bunny.

“When we were children, I used to hesitate to dance at birthday celebrations in the family. But, not Bunny. He was always the first person in our family to step up when it comes to entertaining everyone,” said Ram Charan.

“My dad (Chiranjeevi) used to tell me to learn how to dance by watching Bunny,” he added.

Ram Charan Teja said his star cousin’s enthusiasm when it comes to providing entertainment knows no bounds. He said Bunny has always been his inspiration. “Before I did Chirutha (2007), my dad called Bunny to ask his opinion on letting me act in films,” he said.

“My dad told Bunny, ‘See our family has a reputation for being good at dancing. I never saw him dance at birthday parties. I don’t even know whether he knows how to dance. And I’m afraid that he may damage our reputation in the film industry’,” recalled Charan.

“Bunny asked my father not to worry about anything. He said he personally knows about my dancing skills and asked my father to let me act in films without any doubt,” he said.

Ram Charan said from that day on, his superstar father stopped worrying about him.

See photo from Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India event:

Thank You All for making the Pre release event of NSNI a grand success. Spl Thanks to Mega Power Star Ram Charan for being of Guest of Honour . #NSNI pic.twitter.com/fenFrylZ27 — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) April 30, 2018

Charan also expressed confidence that Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will also be appreciated by critics, in addition to becoming a commercial hit. “When I see the trailer, it feels like a very honest film. This film’s director Vakkantham Vamsi had written my film Yevadu. It was a pressure to work in his script. He writes scripts that are stylish and sharp,” he said.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India marks the directorial debut of screenwriter Vamsi. Anu Emmanuel, Arjun Sarja and Sarathkumar among others play important roles in the film.

Rangasthalam actor Ram Charan Teja also touched upon the controversies involving his star uncle Pawan Kalyan. He refrained from making a detailed comment on the issue, saying the only industry which is free of corruption is the film industry. The actor requested his fans not to believe everything they see or read in the media.

He was, of course, referring to the controversy sparked by Sri Reddy, which became a political issue when she publicly abused Pawan Kalyan. The Megastar’s family has been upset with the Telugu media for repeatedly airing Sri Reddy’s abusive comments and gesture against Pawan and dedicating a significant amount of airtime to debate and analyze it.

Allu Arjun’s father and producer Allu Aravind speaking at the event said the bigwigs of Telugu cinema had to take some decisions due to certain incidents that affected the industry recently. But, he fell short of giving details of the decisions that he was referring to.

It’s worth noting that leading actors of the Telugu film industry attended a closed-door meeting chaired by Chiranjeevi at Anapurna Studios a few days ago. They reportedly discussed the issues involving Pawan Kalyan and Sri Reddy. However, the actors have remained tight-lipped on the decisions that were made at the meeting.

Aravind claimed some people may target his son’s film with unfair criticism. “But, I know you (fans) are capable of overcoming the efforts to hurt this film,” he said.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will open in cinemas on May 4.

