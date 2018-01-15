Ram Charan announces Rangasthalam teaser release date

Rangasthalam teaser is announced Rangasthalam teaser is announced

Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja on Monday announced that the much-awaited teaser of his upcoming film Rangasthalam will be released on January 24. “Wishing everyone a very Happy Sankranthi & here’s something I have been wanting to share with you guys (sic),” he posted on his Facebook page.

Rangasthalam is expected to show a different version of Ram Charan. The film is directed by Sukumar, who is known for delivering romantic blockbusters. Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu plays the female lead, while Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham, will be seen in a special song in the Ram Charan-starrer.

The shooting of the film, which is set in the period of 1985, is going on in full swing and the shooting will be wrapped up by end of January. The filmmakers have confirmed it will open in theatres on March 30 this year. Bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been majorly shot across Godavari belt.

Recently, Ram Charan’s star father Chiranjeevi saw the raw version of the revenge-drama along with ace-filmmaker SS Rajamouli among others and was happy about the way the film has come out. Everyone who had the opportunity to see the film were reportedly impressed with the visual presentation.

After finishing Rangasthalam, Ram Charan will start shooting for director Koratala Siva’s next. He is also co-producing the untitled flick for his home production banner Konidela Production Company.

The project tentatively called RC12 will be Ram Charan’s third production venture. He made his debut as a producer with his Megastar father Chiranjeevi’s comeback film Khaidi No 150. And he is also bankrolling Chiranjeevi’s upcoming mega-budget period drama Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd