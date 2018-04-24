Ram Charan Teja to attend Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India event in Hyderabad

Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India to release next week. Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India to release next week.

The promotions for Allu Arjun starrer Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India have begun after the film was cleared by the censor board for its worldwide release next week. A grand audio release function was held on Sunday in Military Madhavaram. The makers have planned another grand promotional event this Sunday in Hyderabad.

What’s more? The event will be attended by Allu Arjun’s star cousin Ram Charan Teja, who is at present basking in the success of Ragasthalam, which became a hit both critically and commercially.

It’s worth noting that some reports had suggested that the makers of Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India suspended releasing of promos for a couple of weeks to ensure that the Allu Arjun starrer did not eat into the publicity of Ragasthalam, which released in cinemas on March 30.

During the audio launch event, Allu Arjun had also congratulated Ram Charan over his latest film.

While he briefly spoke about his upcoming film at the Sunday event, he dedicated the majority of his speech condemning the abusive remarks made against his uncle Pawan Kalyan. It remains to be seen if Ram Charan will comment on the political controversy involving his family members at the upcoming film event.

Naa Peru Surya Naa Illu India will mark the directorial debut of popular screenwriter Vakkantham Vamsi. While Anu Emmanuel plays the female lead, Sarathkumar will be seen as the antagonist. It also marks Telugu debut of Bollywood actor Elli AvrRam, who has done a special song for the action film.

