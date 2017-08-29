Raju Gari Gadhi 2 first look: Samantha Ruth Prabhu unveils Nagarjuna’s look. Watch video

Nagarjuna’s first look Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is out Nagarjuna’s first look Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is out

South India’s darling Samantha Ruth Prabhu released the motion poster of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 revealing the look of Tollywood star Nagarjuna. The first look was unveiled on the occasion of Nagarjuna’s birthday, who turned 58 on Tuesday.

“He (Nagarjuna) is indeed the KING, because he has always known how to rule himself. With every passing year, my mama rules greater @iamnagarjuna,” tweeted Samantha about her would-be father-in-law, while sharing the motion poster.

“See you in the theatres soon!! (sic),” she added. She plays the ghost in the horror-comedy that is currently in the post-production.

Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is inspired by Malayalam film Pretham that came out in 2016. Nagarjuna plays the role of a mentalist, which was played by Jayasurya in the original Malayalam film. Nagarjuna reportedly took the help of a popular mentalist in preparation for the part.

Pretham revolves around a haunted resort jointly owned by three friends, who seeks the help of Jayasurya’s character to get rid of the ghost that threatens to destroy their livelihood. However, filmmakers have reportedly made changes to the script of Raju Gari Gadhi 2 to suit the taste of the Telugu film audience.

Although it is a horror-comedy, the motion poster promises an intense drama with a serious looking Nagarjuna. Raju Gari Gadhi 2 is the sequel to hit 2015 Telugu movie Raju Gaari Gadhi and is directed by Ohmkar.

Composer SS Thaman has scored music for the film, which is bankrolled by PVP Cinema along with Matinee Entertainment, in association with OAK Entertainments. Besides Nagarjuna and Samantha, the film also features Vennela Kishore and Shakalaka Shankar.

The trailer of the film will be released on September 20.

