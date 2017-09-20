Raju Gari Gadha 2 trailer: A glimpse of Nagarjuna-Samantha back together!

Nagarjuna Akkineni will essay the role of a mentalist in the movie. Nagarjuna Akkineni will essay the role of a mentalist in the movie.

Tollywood star Nagarjuna Akkineni is back and how! A new trailer of the horror-comedy Raja Gari Gadha 2 has been unveiled by the makers. The two minute trailer sees Nagarjuna Akkineni as a mentalist who arrives at a haunted resort. The veteran actor seems to be in his zone as he effortlessly plays the character. The trailer also shows us glimpses of Seerat Kapoor who also plays an important role in the movie. We also get a glimpse of the other lady in the movie Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a very interesting fashion. At the end of the trailer, we see Nagarjuna painting the face of Samantha and see it disappear. Notably, this the third movie the two actors are sharing space together after Thrayam and the super hit Manam. Samantha is set to marry Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya. The to-be in laws have always been open about their warm relationship.

Nagarjuna had earlier revealed that the movie will not be a sequel of the 2015 Raja Gari Gadha. The actor had also met mentalists to prepare for the role. “I am playing a mentalist in this horror comedy and it’s not a sequel to Raju Gari Gadhi. Both are different stories, but of the same genre, hence, they kept the same title. I met a couple of real mentalists, who can easily estimate whether you are giving the right or wrong answer when they ask questions. It really helped me to get into the role,” he was quoted as saying.

