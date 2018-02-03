Rajinikanth, Ram Charan laud Anushka Shetty’s performance in Bhaagamathie

Anushka Shetty not just hit gold at the box office with her new film Bhaagamathie but also earned the appreciation of Superstar Rajinikanth. Anushka Shetty not just hit gold at the box office with her new film Bhaagamathie but also earned the appreciation of Superstar Rajinikanth.

South Indian actor Anushka Shetty not just hit gold at the box office with her new film Bhaagamathie but also earned the appreciation of Superstar Rajinikanth. According to industry buzz, Anushka is elated after receiving the phone call from Rajinikanth for her performance in the recently released horror thriller.

It is worth noting that Anushka had shared the screen space with Rajinikanth in 2014 film Lingaa. Not just the Superstar, she has also impressed many other celebrities with her act of the possessed woman. Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja revealed that his wife Upasana Kamineni was unable to sleep at night after watching Bhaagamathie.

“Happened to watch #Bhagmathie last night. Mind blowing performance by Anushka. Great technical and production values. A huge shout out to Team Bhagmathi. Congratulations guys on a great job.#confessiontime the wifey couldn’t sleep last night thanks to the movie (sic),” posted the Rangasthalam star on his Facebook page.

“#RamCharan – this is so true. Omg ! Was at the edge of my seat throughout – couldn’t sleep ! def watch the film !!! (sic),” responded Upasana on Twitter.

#RamCharan – this is so true. Omg ! Was at the edge of my seat throughout – couldn’t sleep ! def watch the film !!! 😱👻 pic.twitter.com/o9f2nL4Vm5 — Upasana Kamineni (@upasanakonidela) February 1, 2018

Not just celebrities, fans have given thumbs up for Anushka’s performance as Bhaagamathie but the film has received mixed reactions from critics. The first-week box office collection of the film is pegged at more than Rs 50 crore.

In order to encash on the popularity of Anushka, following the success of the Baahubali franchise, Bhaagamathie was dubbed into Tamil and Malayalam and were released along with the original Telugu version.

It’s not for nothing, director G. Ashok waited five years for Anushka to make Bhaagamathie with her in the lead role. His wait and confidence on the ‘Lady Superstar’ seem to have paid off at the box office.

