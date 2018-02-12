Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu may brave Rajinikanth’s Kaala at the box office

The producers of Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu are unlikely to change their release date of April 27 because of Kaala, suggest the latest industry buzz. The producers of Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu are unlikely to change their release date of April 27 because of Kaala, suggest the latest industry buzz.

It is considered almost self-destructive to release a film on the same day when a Rajinikanth film opens in theaters. The date that is marked for a Rajinikanth film to release is a festival in itself. This is not an exaggeration as festivity around the release of a Rajinikanth film makes the front page of many south Indian newspapers.

Actor-producer Dhanush last Saturday announced Kaala, starring Rajinikanth, will hit the screens on April 27. And filmmakers who earlier had plans to release their films on the same day backed off. Tamil producer Dhananjayan Govind showed no hesitation in admitting that his upcoming film Mr Chandramouli is no match for the intensity of the box office juggernaut that will be caused by the Rajinikanth-starrer.

“When the King #kaalaa arrives on 27th April, others have no chance to stand. Though we announced first our film #MrChandramouli releasing on 27th April, now we will rework the date with Team & announce. Best wishes @dhanushkraja sir @beemji sir & Team to rock (sic),” he announced his retreat on his Twitter page.

He also added that a film like Kaala was the need of the hour to revive the gloomy mood at the Tamil Nadu box office. “Met 3 popular theatre chain owners at the wedding reception. They reported 25 to 30% drop in footfalls in the last 2 to 3 months & stated several show cancellations for new films released. Very challenging situation. We need a huge film like #Kaala to bring back audience,” he tweeted.

Not just in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth’s reign at the box office is unquestionable in other states of south India. Usually, the filmmakers of other languages avoid the clash as the majority of the screens will be occupied by the Rajinikanth film.

However, the filmmakers of two upcoming big titles in Telugu are reportedly determined to brave the Rajinikanth storm at the box office. The producers of Allu Arjun’s Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India and Mahesh Babu’s Bharath Ane Nenu are unlikely to change their release date of April 27 because of Kaala, suggest the latest industry buzz. These filmmakers had locked the date months before makers of the Rajinikanth film zeroed in on it.

The date April 27 was earlier earmarked for Rajinikanth’s 2.0. The mega-budget sci-fi film has now been postponed as the post-production work is still in progress. The 2.0 release has been postponed thrice already since last October. While this year it was scheduled to hit the screens during Republic Day week, the makers announced an April release upsetting the filmmakers in the Telugu states.

Earlier, the producers had expressed their unhappiness with the way 2.0 producers are changing the date without being considerate about other films.

“Tollywood has always respected and embraced other language cinema. But a bigger project like Robo 2.0 changing their release dates has caused confusion among producers. All the Telugu movie producers who are releasing in the months of Apr and May are in discussions to avoid any competition among ourselves. However, this sudden announcement by ROBO 2 team to release in the month of April has left all the Telugu releases in further confusion. At this juncture we request the trade bodies to take a conscious call and arrive at an amicable solution. #Mahesh24 #2Point0,” DVV Entertainments‏, the banner which is bankrolling Mahesh’s upcoming film, said in a series of tweets.

However, the producers of Kaala were quick to grab the April 27 slot, which has become the most desired release date post the success of Baahubali: The Conclusion last year.

It remains to be seen who will blink first in the battle of nerves. The stakes are really high this time.

