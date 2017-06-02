Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 beats Baahubali 2’s record, to release in 15 languages

Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer beats Baahubali 2 record Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar starrer beats Baahubali 2 record

The makers of India’s priciest film, 2.0, starring superstar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles, seems to be leaving no stone upturned in ensuring the much-awaited film gets the biggest and widest release worldwide. The number of languages that the film will be released in has now gone up from 5 to 15.

The film, which was earlier expected to hit the screens in October this year, has been postponed to next January citing post-production reasons. The buzz is that the process of dubbing the film into major foreign languages, including Japanese, Chinese and Korean, is the primary contributor to the delay in the film’s release. The filmmaker reportedly required about three months to complete the dubbing process.

Not just that, the filmmakers will be giving the sci-fi project the biggest launch across India. The film will hit more than 7000 screens in India alone. If it is true, the film will beat the record of director SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Conclusion, in terms of screen count as it was released in April on over 6,500 screens across the country.

The post-production of the film is going on in full swing as the shooting of the film was wrapped up recently. The main star cast, including, Rajinikanth, Akshay and Amy Jackson, have moved on with their other projects.

2.0 marks Akshay’s debut in the South Indian film industry. In the film, the Bollywood Khiladi plays the main antagonist. While Rajinikanth will be seen as Dr Vaseegaran and Chitti, the central characters of this director Shankar’s franchise. The makers have not shared much detail about Amy’s role in the film.

Rajinikanth has already started shooting for Kaala Karikaalan, which is said to be his last film as he is expected to join active politics after this. The shooting is happening in Mumbai and the film crew will head back to Chennai in coming days, where an expensive replica of Dharavi set has been put in place for the shooting. The film directed by Pa Ranjith has a huge star cast, including Nana Patekar and Huma Qureshi, and is a gangster drama, set in the Mumbai backdrop. The film is bankrolled by Dhanush’s home production banner Wunderbar Films.

