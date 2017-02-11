Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, Mohanlal not part of SS Rajamouli’s Mahabharata

S S Rajamouli is currently busy with the post-production work of Baahubali 2 S S Rajamouli is currently busy with the post-production work of Baahubali 2

Speculations were rife that Baahubali director SS Rajamouli was considering of roping in superstars like Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan and Mohanlal for his ambitious mythological epic film, Mahabharata. However, sources close to the director have rubbished all the reports.

Meanwhile, there is also no information from the filmmakers confirming the star cast of Rajamouli’s dream project. The director has, indeed, expressed his desire to make Mahabharata on a never-seen-before scale after his magnum-opus, Baahubali: The Beginning became one of the biggest all time blockbusters of the Indian film industry. But, he is currently busy with the post-production work and other commitments pertaining to the second part of the Baahubali series and is unlikely to announce his next film anytime soon.

More from the world of Entertainment:

The makers are also in talks with creating a mobile game inspired by Baahubali. Rajamouli recently met a popular international mobile game designer Mark Skaggs, creator of Farmville and Lord of the Rings games among others, for the same. The fan frenzy around the Baahubali series has let filmmakers to take the franchise beyond the cinema and turn it into a novel, comics and animated series, and now a mobile game is in the pipeline too.

Baahubali; The Conclusion is one of the highly-anticipated films of 2017 as the first part ended on a massive cliffhanger. The film’s shooting was recently wrapped in Hyderabad and the post-production work is going on in full swing. The filmmakers have hired 33 VFX studios across the world as the countdown for its theatrical release has already begun.

The film, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty in lead roles, will release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi on April 28.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd