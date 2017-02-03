Rajasekhar’s next titled PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M, see first look

Rajasekhar’s first look from PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M Rajasekhar’s first look from PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M

After one of his projects were shelved last year, veteran actor Rajasekhar is back with an actioner entertainer titled PSV Garuda Vega 126.18M. The filmmakers also released the first look poster of the film ahead of the star’s birthday on February 4.

Under Praveen Sattaru’s direction, the film will be bankrolled by Jyostar Enterprises and presented by Shivani Shivathmika Movies. “Currently, certain action episodes are being shot in a crucial schedule in Bangkok and the same will go on up to February 15,” said filmmakers in a statement. More details about the cast and crew of the film will be announced soon.

The director, having made the critically-acclaimed ‘Chandamama Kathalu’ and the adult comedy ‘Guntur Talkies’, is said to unveil a “stylish and suave avatar” of Rajasekhar in this flick.

Rajasekhar is a versatile actor who acquired the image of an angry young man through films like ‘Ankusham’, ‘Magadu’ and ‘Aagraham’. The actor also shot to fame for his family drama films like Ma Ayana Bangaram, Suryudu, Simha Raasi, Ma Annaya, Manasunna, Deergha Sumangali Bhava, Maaraju and Gorintaku. He was also noted for his performance in romantic film Allari Priyudu.

The actor, who worked predominantly in Tollywood, also acted in many Tamil films including his hit films like Idthu Thaanda Police, Meesaikaran and Akka. He has acted in as many as 75 films in his career.

Check my new film’s first look #GarudaVega. Hope you all like this new avatar. Praveen Sattaru is presenting me in brand new style. pic.twitter.com/thbwgAQ1cE — Dr.Rajasekhar (@ActorRajasekhar) February 3, 2017

The actor also met with a setback last year after his horror film Patta Pagalu was shelved. It was to be directed by popular Tollywood director Ram Gopal Varma. The actor is looking at making his mark again in the T-town since his last hit, Gorintaku, in 2008.

