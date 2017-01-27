Rajamouli slams Gautamiputra Satakarni team, says he didn’t write a letter to Krish

Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli. Filmmaker S.S. Rajamouli.

Baahubali director S S Rajamouli was all praise for the Krish’s project Gautamiputra Satakarni and he didn’t miss any chance to express his appreciation for the work. But the director claimed that his words have been taken out of context by the GPSK team, turning excerpts from one of his interviews into an alleged letter to Krish.

More from the world of Entertainment:

“When I was asked to do an interview with Krish, I obliged because I liked GPSK and genuinely appreciated it. I was asked whether they can use the excerpts of the same interview for print media too and I agreed. But, I was surprised to see when it was published as if I have written a letter. True the content is taken from the interview but the way it was phrased is a bit over dramatic. My view towards the film, Krish and his team hasn’t changed. I wish the film collects even more, paving way for more historicals… Just that the letters are not written by me,” shared Rajamouli on his Facebook page.

Rajamouli also said he didn’t receive any response from Krish and his team regarding the letter he never wrote. “I asked Krish and he said it is his team’s over enthusiasm. I waited for a clarification from them but it didn’t come through,” the director added.

Also read | Rajamouli writes to Krish: Had doubts about Gautamiputra Satakarni

Earlier, the film team shared a letter to the media claiming to be Rajamouli’s own words about Krish and Balakrishna’s GPSK.

The letter had Rajamouli saying he had several doubts about whether the script was backed by enough research, as he thought “none of us is equipped with the minimum knowledge about this emperor.” Apart from the script, the director, according to his letter, also wasn’t sure about Krish teaming with Balakrishna. He had thought both of them were a “meticulously bad combination” to be working on the film.

However, after watching Gautamiputra Satakarni, Rajamouli said that Krish proved him wrong. He said Krish “thrashed all the suspicious perceptions” into pieces by making Gautamiputra Satakarni into a commercially viable feature film.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd